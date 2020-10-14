COVID-19: Pair Of Morris County Students Test Positive

A pair of Morris County students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kinnelon Superintendent Diane DiGiuseppe warned parents in an Oct. 11 letter that the high school could switch to virtual learning pending more information from contact tracers.

A member of the Hanover Park football -- who played Kinnelon last week -- also tested positive, DiGiuseppe said. She urged parents to closely monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms.

"Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas has been completed," she said. "The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily. The status of this situation is fluid, and we are monitoring it closely."

