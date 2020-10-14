Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Cliffside Park Detective Captures Accused NYC Child Sex Trafficker Wanted By FBI
Schools

COVID-19: Pair Of Morris County Students Test Positive

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kinnelon High School
Kinnelon High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of Morris County students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kinnelon Superintendent Diane DiGiuseppe warned parents in an Oct. 11 letter that the high school could switch to virtual learning pending more information from contact tracers.

A member of the Hanover Park football -- who played Kinnelon last week -- also tested positive, DiGiuseppe said. She urged parents to closely monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms.

"Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas has been completed," she said. "The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily. The status of this situation is fluid, and we are monitoring it closely."

Click here for Daily Voice's running list of schools with COVID-19 cases.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.