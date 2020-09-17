COVID-19: Numbers Continue To Climb In Morris County Area Following Labor Day Bash

The number of coronavirus cases linked to a Morris County Labor Day party has nearly doubled, township officials said.

At least eight confirmed COVID-19 cases are linked to the Chatham Borough party, and as of Wednesday, another nine new cases in the Chathams were confirmed, Township Mayor Michael Kelly said.

The new cases brought the six-day total to 21, he said.

Chatham high schoolers were switched to remote learning after 12 of them had tested positive for the virus. It was unclear exactly how many of the new cases reported Wednesday were students.

The high school went all-remote following the outbreak among students, and the recreation program in the Chathams was halted for less than a week, too.

"A few hours of ill-advised partying has undone the school district's entire summer of planning, preparing and investing for the start of classes in September," Kelly said. "A five-day pause in recreation sports pales into insignificance by comparison.

"And those who chose not to cooperate with the contact tracing effort should reconsider their actions."

"Remember to wear your mask and to keep a safe social distance. These simple precautions work. Wash your hands frequently, stay home when feeling ill, and contact your physician if symptoms begin to escalate."

