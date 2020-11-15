COVID-19: No Classroom Return Date In Sight (Yet) For This Essex County District

Students in one Essex County district where one person associated with the football team tested positive for COVID-19 are learning remotely with no date set for a return to classroom learning... yet.

In a letter to parents sent Nov. 10, Nutley Superintendent Dr. Julie Glazer laid out how learning operate this month.

Students in grades Pre-K through 6, along with self-contained special education, will remain in their current hybrid schedule until Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Students in grades 7 through 12 -- who planned on returning to schools Monday, Nov. 16 -- will instead remain virtual.

All students and teachers will be learning remotely come Nov. 30.

District officials will decide on a return date at the BOE meeting on Dec. 21.

Additionally, an individual associated with the Nutley High School Football Team also tested positive, Glazer said. Practice was cancelled as soon as the district was notified, along with two games against Montclair and River Dell.

