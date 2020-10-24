Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
COVID-19: Morris County Regional District Reports 1 Case In Each High School

Cecilia Levine
Morris Knolls High School
Morris Knolls High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Morris County regional school district will remain open with hybrid learning in place after two COVID-19 cases were reported.

One case each was reported at Morris Knolls High School and Morris Hills High School, and are not connected, according to a letter sent by Morris hills Regional Superintendent James Jencarelli Friday night.

Public health officials in Rockaway and Denville -- the students' hometowns -- are monitoring the cases closely, Jancarelli said.

Contact tracing is expected to continue in the next few days.

Several other schools in Morris County have reported positive COVID-19 cases including Kinnelon High School (which is remote until Nov. 9), Boonton (which is remote until January and February 2021), and a Rockaway elementary school.

