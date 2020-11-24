COVID-19: More Bergen, Passaic County Schools Go Remote

Several schools in Bergen and Passaic counties made the switch to online learning due to a number of positive cases.

In Maywood, two different teachers in the Memorial School tested positive, according to a letter sent by district Superintendent Michael Jordan Nov. 24.

The school is closed out of an abundance of caution from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7, Jordan said.

All Dumont schools went virtual on Nov. 20 and will resume in-person learning on Dec. 7 due to "a number of reported cases [and] the shortage of available staff," the district said.

The switch came after one person tested positive at the Grant School, then two at the Selzer School. Many Selzer students subsequently were quarantined for 14 days.

Many active cases in Hawthorne that may impact schools caused the district to go remote Nov. 19 through Dec. 11, Superintendent Richard Spirito said in a letter to families last week.

In-person learning is expected to resume Dec. 14.

