COVID-19: Half Dozen High School Students Test Positive In Union County

Half a dozen students at a Union County high school have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to go all-remote.

The six Westfield students were exposed to the virus outside of school, and none are linked to each other, Westfield Superintendent Margaret Dolan said in an email to parents.

The district reopened with a hybrid plan of remote and in-classroom instruction Sept. 10. The high school will go virtual for two weeks and return to its hybrid plan Oct. 1, according to Dolan.

Meanwhile, cases at Chatham High School climbed from a dozen to nearly 30 over the course of a few days.

A high school in Mercer County is also temporarily going all-remote due to a reported COVID-19 case.

