COVID-19: Group Of Passaic County Students Switched To Remote After 1 Tests Positive

A Passaic County student has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Wednesday.

A group of students at School No. 1 in Little Falls will be learning remotely until Oct. 20, according to a letter sent to parents by Superintendent Tracey Marinelli.

Students at the Stevens Avenue school have been attending in-person classes in "hives," and use a single entrance and are limited to specific areas of buildings.

The student who tested positive was reportedly in the "Gold Hive" at School No. 1.

The students in the Gold Hive will attend online classes with their usual teacher until Oct. 20.

