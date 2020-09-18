COVID-19: Freehold School Reports Suspected Cases

A pair of suspected COVID-19 cases were reported at a Freehold Township school.

The presumed positive cases were identified at the West Freehold School, District Superintendent Neal Dickstein in a letter to parents on Thursday. He did not specify if the cases were students, staff or teachers.

Cleaning and sanitization has been done at all areas the presumed infected individuals were exposed to.

"At this time, all close contacts have been notified by district staff. If you have not received a phone call from a district staff member, you are not deemed a close contact," Dickstein said.

The first two weeks of schools beginning Sept. 8 were all remote, and students who enrolled in the in-person plan would begin Sept. 21.

The in-person instruction plans were not impacted by the cases, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.