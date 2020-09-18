Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 2-Hour Food Run? Upstate NY Pair Had 1,100 Heroin Folds, Infant In Car, Hawthorne Police Say
Schools

COVID-19: Freehold School Reports Suspected Cases

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
West Freehold School
West Freehold School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of suspected COVID-19 cases were reported at a Freehold Township school.

The presumed positive cases were identified at the West Freehold School,  District Superintendent Neal Dickstein in a letter to parents on Thursday. He did not specify if the cases were students, staff or teachers.

Cleaning and sanitization has been done at all areas the presumed infected individuals were exposed to.

"At this time, all close contacts have been notified by district staff. If you have not received a phone call from a district staff member, you are not deemed a close contact," Dickstein said.

The first two weeks of schools beginning Sept. 8 were all remote, and students who enrolled in the in-person plan would begin Sept. 21. 

The in-person instruction plans were not impacted by the cases, officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.