COVID-19: Elizabeth School Closes For Day After Staffer Tests Positive

Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Academy
Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Academy Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Elizabeth school closed for a day after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Academy closed Friday for cleaning and will reopen Monday, a district spokesperson told NJ.com.

There were no other known cases in the district and it was likely that the staff member contracted the virus outside of work, the spokesperson said.

The district was among the first in the state to push for virtual learning.

The year began with students learning virtually and teachers live-streaming in the classrooms Friday.

