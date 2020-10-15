Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Schools

COVID-19 Closes Paterson Schools Until January

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Paterson school district will pay the legal fees of a parent who fought for her child with autism.
The Paterson school district will pay the legal fees of a parent who fought for her child with autism. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Paterson schools -- which have the third-highest amount of new COVID-19 cases linked to in-school transmission in the state -- will remain closed for in-person learning until January.

The district's Board of Education on Wednesday passed a resolution to extend in-person learning until Jan. 19.

There have been 16 COVID-19 outbreaks in schools where in-person learning has restarted, NorthJersey.co reports.

There have been nearly 60 outbreaks between staff members and students across New Jersey's schools this year, the report said.

The district will assess local pandemic conditions by Dec. 15 to determine if it is safe to open school buildings in January.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.