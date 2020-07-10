COVID-19 Case Reported At This Bergen County Elementary School

An individual at another Bergen County elementary school tested positive for COVID-19 this week

In a letter to parents sent Tuesday, Wyckoff Superintendent Dr. Kerry L. Postma told parents of Sicomac Elementary School students that they would have already gotten a call if their child came in close contact with the individual.

Those who did have been told to quarantine.

"The status of this situation is fluid," said Postma, "and we are monitoring it closely."

The school, which reopened late last month with a hybrid schedule, has already been cleaned and disinfected.

Click here for a list of Bergen and Passaic County schools that went remote due to COVID-19 cases during the 2020-21 academic year.

