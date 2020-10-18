COVID-19: Bergen County HS Temporarily Remote After 3 Students Test Positive

Another Bergen County school has gone remote due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Glen Rock High School will hold classes virtually Monday and Tuesday after three students tested positive for the virus, NorthJersey.com reports citing a letter sent to parents Sunday from Superintendent Brett Charleston.

Two students were at the school Thursday, and two were also there for the PSAT Saturday, he said. Students who took the PSAT seated a safe distance away from each other and were wearing masks, Charleston said.

One student was in the cafeteria and the other in the media center classroom, according to Charleston.

The borough's emergency management office requested the county's mobile testing unit come to Glen Rock this week, officials said.

Students were expected to return to school Thursday.

