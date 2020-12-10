COVID-19: Bergen County HS Field Hockey Team Quarantining After Coach Tests Positive

A Bergen County high school will remain despite an athletic coach testing positive for COVID-19.

River Dell Regional School District officials were told Saturday that a field hockey coach tested positive, according to a letter sent to parents Sunday by Supt. Patrick J. Fletcher.

The coach "is only employed as a coach, is in good heath and following health protocols as determined by their personal health care professional," the letter says.

The school will remain open, however all field hockey players and coaches are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Click here for Daily Voice's running list of COVID-19 cases in North Jersey schools.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.