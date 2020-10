Another Passaic County school has gone remote due to COVID-19.

A High Mountain School student tested positive, officials said Thursday.

The student is recovering at home, and the borough's two local schools will close for the rest of the week -- at least, Mayor Randy George said.

On Wednesday, a group of Totowa students were switched to remote learning due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.