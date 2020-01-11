COVID-19: Another North Jersey School District Closes Until January 2021

Another North Jersey school district has closed all schools until January 2021.

Garfield Superintendent Anna Sciacca sent a letter to parents last week saying the district has reevaluated plans to reopen for in-person instruction.

"Garfield has experienced the highest spike in number of positive cases in Bergen County, having recorded 155 positive cases of Covid-19 in the month of October," Sciacca said.

"The data also indicates that the positive cases are now more prominent among younger individuals, including schoolaged children. Based upon this information, the local Department of Health has recommended that the district delays the start of In -Person instruction."

Garfield schools will reopen on Jan. 25, 2021.

Boonton schools, Newark schools and South Orange- Maplewood schools have also delayed in-person learning until 2021.

The district started the year with fully-remote instruction for students. The middle school closed in early October due to several faculty members testing positive. The individuals contracted the virus outside of the school, officials said.

"As always, thank you for your support, patience, and understanding as we work through the challenges presented by this health pandemic," Sciacca said.

"Due to the rise in Covid -19 positive cases, it is extremely important that you continue to follow the CDC’s safeguards and recommendations and remain vigilant to containing the spread of Covid-19 in your household and the Garfield community."

