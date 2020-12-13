COVID-19: Additional Bergen, Passaic County Schools Go Remote

Coronavirus has pushed several Bergen and Passaic County schools to go remote in the last several weeks.

Some will return to in-person instruction later this month, others will wait until after the New Year.

On Nov. 24, officials in Fair Lawn announced all schools were making a shift to fully-remote from Dec. 7 through Jan. 15.

The buildings are expected to reopen with hybrid learning on Jan. 19.

Bloomingdale's three schools will be closed until Jan. 4, according to a letter sent by interim Superintendent John Petrelli.

The letter says the move is the result of staffing issues and the current transmission rate. The situation will be re-evaluated next month.

The Brookside School in the Westwood Regional district closed Dec. 2, and is expected to reopen on Dec. 17.

Dumont schools are all-remote until Jan. 4. The move was due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases in and high positivity rate in New Jersey, officials said.

The switch was also attributed to the newly-imposed "highly restrictive" Orange Level guidelines, "which severely impact our ability to provide the staff needed to support a Hybrid format," the district said in a letter.

On Sunday, River Dell Superintendent of Schools Patrick J. Fletcher announced the high school was switching to remote after a staff member tested positive on Dec. 11.

The employee will quarantine for 14 days, and must test negative before returning to school, officials said.

"At this time, there is no exposure to students however an additional eight staff members will need to quarantine,” Fletcher said.

"These quarantines as well as those from the student exposure earlier this week and additional unrelated quarantines prevent us from staffing the building safely."

The middle school remains open for in-person instruction.

