Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Convicted Bergen Child Porn Collector Charged With Doing It Again
Schools

COVID-19: 2nd Bergen County District Delays Classroom Learning Until 2021

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Russel C. Major School in Englewood
Russel C. Major School in Englewood Photo Credit: Google Maps

A second Bergen County school district has delayed classroom learning until 2021 due to COVID-19.

Englewood schools were set to reopen Nov. 9.

Superintendent Robert Kravitz, however, told parents that remote learning had been extended until Jan. 19, NorthJersey.com reports.

Kravitz said nine students had tested positive for the virus or were quarantined.

The Garfield School District was the first in Bergen County to delay in-person learning until January 2021.

Boonton (Morris County) and Newark schools also postponed classroom learning until next year due to the virus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.