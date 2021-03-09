Cliffside Park HS Teacher, Students To Discuss Assignment Turned Memoir On NBC Nightly News

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cecilia Levine
Cliffside Park HS teacher Shawn Adler and some students will be on NBC Nightly News Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of NBC Nightly News

A Cliffside Park teacher and some of his students who together published a memoir on what it's like living through the COVID-19 pandemic as a teen will be discussing the book Tuesday evening on NBC.

Shawn Adler asked his 49 students to document what it's like to be living through a pandemic.

Adler and the students took their emotional stories and compiled them into a memoir titled "The Class of COVID-19: Insights from the Inside."

"This book touches on all aspects of what it's like to be a teenager during a global plague -- from the young men and woman who have lost the most," the book's Amazon description reads.

"Personal, vulnerable, and heartbreaking, these stories of tragedy, anger, bitterness, fortitude and beauty are all centered around (though not all about) living during COVID-19."

Proceeds from the book will go toward scholarships for the student authors, "a poor community of scholars whose lives have been shattered during the first half of 2020."

Don't miss Adler on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.

