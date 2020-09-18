Central Jersey Middle School Goes Remote Due To Technical Glitch

A technical glitch forced middle schoolers in one Monmouth County school district to remote learning only next week, education officials said.

A statement on the Marlboro Public Schools website cited "pockets of performance issues with Zoom" as the issue -- particularly in some of the new staff Chromebooks that have the latest operating system.

Superintendent Eric Hibbs made the announcement Thursday in a letter to parents, the Asbury Park Press reports. Students in the Memorial and Marlboro middle schools are effected.

“While the district planned all summer for the reopening of schools, there was no way for us to foresee the infrastructure issues we are currently experiencing,” Thursday's letter reads.

"We have now isolated the technology issues and were able to get to the root cause of the problem."

The problems began popping up two days into the year, which started as a hybrid program with students rotating between home and the classroom every two days.

The issue will be reevaluated during a board meeting next week, Hibbs said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.