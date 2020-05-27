Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CDC's New School Guidelines Call For Classroom Lunches, No Extracurricular Activities

Cecilia Levine
Schools could look a lot different in the 2020-21 academic year.
Schools could look a lot different in the 2020-21 academic year. Photo Credit: Pixabay

No more cafeterias lunches. No more field trips or extracurricular activities. Social distancing and masks are musts.

This is how schools could look if they reopen for the 2020-21 academic year, months after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests.

Students have not stepped into schools since mid-March, and while it's yet to be seen if they will next year, the CDC has put forth a set of guidelines.

Among the guidelines:

  • Staff members and students should wear masks or face coverings, though the agency acknowledges face coverings may be challenging for students to wear all day.
  • Field trips, inter-group events, and extracurricular activities should be canceled.
  • Classroom desks should be spaced 6-feet apart and tables should all face in the same direction. Students should not sit not face-to-face or share items.
  • In addition, students should try to bring their own lunches and eat in classrooms rather than cafeterias. Food provided by the school should be pre-packaged in boxes or bags.

The guidelines for schools and summer camps begin on Page 45 of a 60-page document that also includes child-care facilities, restaurants and mass transit.

You can view those CDC guidelines here.

