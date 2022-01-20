Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out Against UPenn Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas

Caitlyn Jenner has apparently been following Pennsylvania college sports and she is not pleased with what she sees.

The former Olympian, who competed as Bruce Jenner, appeared on Fox News’ “America Reports” on Wednesday to share her views on UPenn's record-setting swimmer, Lia Thomas.

Thomas competed on the men's swim team as Will Thomas for three years, right up until Nov. 2019 when she transitioned.

Jenner does not feel transgender athletes should compete in on teams of their chosen gender.

“I’ve said from the beginning, biological boys should not be playing in women’s sports,” Jenner told the outlet. “We need to protect women’s sports.”

Interestingly enough,Thomas was defeated earlier this month by another transgender swimmer, Iszac Henig, who is a woman becoming a man. Henig currently swims on Yale's women's team.

The NCAA bylaws currently allows trans athletes to participate with their chosen gender as long as they have been off hormonal supplements for one year. The bylaws state that students "may not compete on a women's team without changing it to a mixed team status until completing one year of testosterone suppression treatment," according to the organization's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.