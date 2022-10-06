Beloved Sparta School Teacher Dies Suddenly After Having Severe Brain Hemorrhage While Driving

Beloved Sparta elementary school teacher Elaine “Louise” Shepherd died unexpectedly at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York after having a severe brain hemorrhage and going into cardiac arrest while driving home from Boston on Monday, Sept. 26. She was 57.

Born in Stakeford, Northumberland, England, Louise went to Bedlington High School before graduating from Northumberland College in Ashington, her obituary says.

Louise then went to the US for what was initially supposed to be a six-month job as a nanny in 1985 — but after meeting her husband, Scott, the pair decided to settle down before having two sons, Jake and Brandon, her memorial says.

She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at Centenary College in 2010 and a master’s degree at TCNJ while embracing her role as a caring and devoted mother.

Louise was a passionate member of the Sparta school district. She started as a special education teacher before moving into a fourth-grade classroom at the Helen Morgan school, where she instructed ELA classes, her obituary says.

“She loved the Sparta school family and all of her students,” reads her obituary.

“She poured her heart into teaching and always found ways to encourage her students to be creative and think for themselves.”

Louise’s celebration of life will be held at Sussex United Methodist Church in Sussex on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Donations can be made in Louise’s memory to the Louise Shepherd Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is currently being organized.

“Louise was full of life,” reads her obituary. “She was kind and loving, the rock of our family. Her beautiful smile and laughter as well as her incredible sense of humor were infectious. The outpouring of love and support over the past week has been overwhelming but shows how many lives she truly touched.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Elaine “Louise” Shepherd.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.