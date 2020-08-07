BCC Freezes Tuition Rates, Transitions To Online Learning For Fall Semester

Bergen Community College (BCC) is moving most classes online and is freezing tuition rates for the Fall 2020 semester.

No classes will be held at the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and only paramedic science program practicals will take place at Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst.

The school will offer a limited number of practice-based classes -- including those in health professions -- in person. The fall semester begins Sept. 2. Students can register here or email registration@bergen.edu for assistance.

While the majority of BCC's fall classes will be remote, the college will deploy numerous safety measures to protect the health and well-being of students attending classes on the main Paramus campus. Those measures include reduced class sizes, spaced seating and enhanced cleaning protocols.

“In working with a taskforce of two-dozen faculty, staff and students, we reviewed the latest guidelines from public health agencies, the state and county before finalizing our plans for safety, instruction and support,” Interim BCC President Tony Ross, Ed.D., said.

“This preparation has positioned the College to offer the same renowned Bergen quality students would receive in a traditional campus environment.”

Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III applauded the decision and said students should explore all the College has to offer.

Additionally, the College will provide an operational guide to the fall 2020 semester containing information on procedures, protocols and services. The includes the availability of on-campus resources and access for students, faculty, staff and the community.

