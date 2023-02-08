Ammonia Based Smelling Salts Sicken Students In Morris County: Officials

Ammonia-based smelling salts used by athletes and once used to treat fainting women had an adverse affect on students who brought the substance to a Morris County school, district officials said.

A student brought the bottle of a type of "athletic smelling salt" to the Copeland Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and others who applied it were "adversely affected," Rockaway Superintendent Richard R. Corbett said in a letter to parents.

The ammonia-based salts case an increase in heartbeat and alertness, however, have been a growing concern among athletes in recent years, according to a report by UConn Health.

While no students required hospitalization, those who were exposed received medical attention and are advised to get medical clearance from their primary care physician.

"This ammonia based substance is one of the many products that are readily available and harmful to our children," the superintendent said. "Your vigilance will help to ensure that our students remain safe."

Athletes have been using the salts "with the belief that their use will keep them more alert," the UConn report says.

"The use of smelling salts is particularly popular among football and hockey players who believe this reflex will counteract the effects of concussion."

