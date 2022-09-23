Contact Us
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School

Chatham Middle School
Chatham Middle School Photo Credit: chatham-nj.org

An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said.

Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.

While the department confirmed that a lockdown had not been initiated by the school, a shelter-in-place command was ordered to allow police to do a “precautionary sweep” of the building, authorities said.

Once officers accounted for all the students and ensured that there was no emergency, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

