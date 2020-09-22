Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
9 Paterson Students Suspended For Posting Porn, Threatening Teachers On Zoom

Cecilia Levine
Paterson BOE building
Paterson BOE building Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nine Paterson students were suspended for posting porn and threatening teachers during online classes they weren't even enrolled in, district officials said.

The students entered remote classes through Zoom links provided by their peers during the first week of remote learning, NorthJersey.com first reported.

One of the individuals suspected of the interruptions graduated from Paterson High School last year, and the rest are current students from undisclosed schools, district officials said.

The students have since turned in their Chromebooks and will be completing classwork in paper packets.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office was informed and police reports were filed in some instances, District Spokesman Paul Brubaker told local news outlets.

Paterson Superintendent Eileen Shafer took a "zero tolerance approach," school board president Kenneth Simmons told media outlets, noting the she encouraged teachers to regularly change their Zoom access links.

Principals were issued new guidelines last week on how to address disruptive online behavior in classrooms, which has since decreased, officials said.

