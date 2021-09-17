$50M Suits Accuse Dead NJ Teacher Of Sexually Assaulting 7 Students, Report Says

The West Essex Regional School District is being sued by seven former students claiming their former history teacher who is now dead sexually assaulted them more than 40 years ago, NJ Advance Media reports.

The outlet did not include the name of the teacher, a Morris County resident whose estate is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The suits say the teacher “created and permitted a severe, pervasive and persistently sexually hostile environment," and sexually assaulted his students between 1977 and 1986.

District Superintendent Damion Macioci did not immediately return Daily Voice's email seeking comment Friday morning.

Click here for the full report from NJ Advance Media.

