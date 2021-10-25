4 Mount Olive School District Members Airlifted In Serious Rt. 46 Crash

Four members of the Mount Olive Township School District community were airlifted with serious injuries Saturday afternoon following a two-car crash on Route 46, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred near Joy Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to the Budd Lake Fire Department.

Emergency crews rushed to extricate the victims before airlifting them to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Assisting agencies include the Budd Lake First Aid, Flanders Fire and Rescue and the Mount Olive Police Department.

The victims are members of the Mount Olive School District community, according to an announcement made Sunday on the group’s official Facebook page.

The district’s Crisis Response Team has been mobilized to work with students’ families and provide ongoing support, the announcement said.

“Counselors will be available tomorrow for any students or staff impacted by this tragedy,” the district said. “Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Mount Olive Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for details surrounding the cause of the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.