39 NJ Public Schools Ranked Among Best In America By U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released is latest rankings of the best public high schools in America.
Thirty-nine of those are in New Jersey and rank among the top 10 percent in the nation.
"Families can use the Best High Schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News.
"The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups."
High Technology High School was ranked the No. 1 STEM school this year.
Here are the other NJ schools that ranked among the top ten percent in the nation:
Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies: Top public high school in New Jersey and No. 27 in U.S.
- 39. Haddonfield Memorial High School
- 38. Madison High School
- 37. John P. Stevens High School
- 36. Ridgewood High School
- 35. Technology High School, Newark
- 34. Mountain Lakes High School
- 33. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School
- 32. Pascack Hills High School
- 31. Communications High School
- 30. New Providence High School
- 29. Northern Highlands Regional High School
- 28. Princeton High School
- 27. Montgomery High School
- 26. Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan
- 25. Ridge High School
- 24. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South
- 23. Chatham High School
- 22. Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest
- 21. Tenafly High School
- 20. Science Park High School
- 19. Academy of Allied Health and Science
- 18. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
- 17. Summit Senior High School
- 16. Livingston High School
- 15. Millburn High School
- 14. Glen Ridge High School
- 13. Elizabeth High School
- 12. Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Highlands
- 11. Infinity Institute, Jersey City
- 10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences
- 9. Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains
- 8. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro
- 7. Biotechnology High School, Freehold
- 6. Union County Magnet High School
- 5. Dr. Ronald E McNair High School
- 4. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health
- 3. Bergen County Academies
- 2. High Technology High School
- 1. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, Edison
The methodology focuses on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.
The data used in this edition is from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.