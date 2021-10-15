Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
200+ Central Jersey HS Students Quarantined After COVID-19 Case Traced To Homecoming Dance

200+ Central Jersey HS Students Quarantined After COVID-19 Case Traced To Homecoming Dance

Jon Craig
Spotswood High School
Spotswood High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A COVID-19 outbreak traced to a Central Jersey high school's Homecoming Dance has sent about 200 students into isolation.

A 10-day quarantine was ordered for Spotswood High School students who attended the Saturday's homecoming dance after a student at the event tested positive, NJ Advance Media reported.

Students who were at the high school dance can return to school on Tuesday Oct. 19, according to a letter from Spotswood Public Schools Superintendent Graham Peabody. 

The students were required to isolate given the inability to contact trace, the superintendent said.

Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

