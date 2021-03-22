2 Jersey Shore High Schools Remote After COVID-19 Outbreaks Linked To Student Parties

A pair of Jersey Shore high school switched to remote learning following student parties later deemed the source of COVID-19 outbreaks, district officials said.

Remote instruction began at Monmouth Regional and Holmdel high schools March 19.

Holmdel had approximately 100 teachers and students in quarantine, while it was unclear how many individuals were affected at Monmouth Regional.

“We all want the pandemic to end, so we can return to our normal routines," Holmdel Superintendent Lee Seitz said in a letter to families.

"But the here and now still requires a degree of vigilance if we want to maintain our commitment to keeping the schools open and our various extracurricular activities in place."

Holmdel students were expected to return to the classroom April 17, while Monmouth students may return April 17, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.