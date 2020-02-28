Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYC Boy, 15, With Stolen Long Island Muscle Car Admits Fair Lawn Business Break-Ins
Schools

18 Parsippany Hills High School Students, Staff Members Treated In Pepper Spray Incident

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Parsippany Hills High School
Parsippany Hills High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A student who sprayed pepper spray inside a Parsippany Hills High School classroom caused breathing problems for 18 students and faculty members, police said.

A faculty member pulled the fire alarm in response to several people reporting breathing problems around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Parsippany Police Chief Andrew Miller said.

The room was ventilated and all students and faculty were allowed to reenter the building shortly after.

It was not clear why the student sprayed pepper spray. The investigation remained ongoing as of Friday evening.

The Mount Tabor Fire Department, Par-Troy EMS and Detective Sgt. L. Costigan responded to the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.