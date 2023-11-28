School Security Guard Accused Of Aggravated Sex Assault Of Englewood Student Remains Jailed

Joseph Hicks, a 30-year-old city resident who'd been working at Dwight Morrow High School, was arrested by Special Victims Unit detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office on Nov. 20 following a complaint forwarded by city police, authorities said last week.

Hicks had sex with a child between the ages of 13 and 16 "while in a supervisory role,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives charged Hicks with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment. They then sent Hicks to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Englewood Board of Education hired the single father of two this past June at a 10-month pro-rated salary of $26,400, records show.

City sources say the former Jersey City resident was engaged to be married.

