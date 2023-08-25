School IT Coordinator Tried Arranging Sex With Student, 15: Burlington Prosecutor

Christopher J. Perry, who worked as an information technology coordinator within the Pemberton Township School District, has been charged with attempted sexual assault, enticing a minor, and related offenses, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

The female student's parents notified school officials after Perry contacted her through Snapchat, authorities said. A Burlington County Prosecutor's Office investigator continued texting Perry, who was under the impression he was still talking to the 15-year-old student, Bradshaw said alongside Acting Pemberton Township Police Chief Jason Luis.

During the text exchange, Perry described in detail the sexual acts he wanted to perform on the student, and made arrangements to pick her up in his personal vehicle Friday afternoon, Aug. 15, at a park in Browns Mills.

When Perry arrived, instead of meeting the student, he was taken into custody by law enforcement officers. A short time earlier, Perry had been seeing stopping at a drug store to purchase condoms on his way to the meeting location.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Arek Arargil and PTPD Detective Brenna Stone.

Anyone who has information concerning this defendant that might be useful to investigators is urged to call the Pemberton Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-894-3352.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.