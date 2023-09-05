School Closings: Extreme Heat Causes Schedule Changes For These NJ Districts

With temps expected to near 100 degrees in the first week of the 2023-24 school years, several districts announced schedule changes. Some let out early on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The following schools/districts announced schedule changes:
Bridgewater-Raritan:Four-hour session day for Wednesday and Thursday; no after-care programs.
- Camden: Half-day schedule Wednesday and Thursday.
- Dover: Early dismissal Thursday.
- Gloucester Township: Half-day schedule for remainder of the week.
- Hamilton Township: One session day Wednesday and Thursday.
- Jersey City: One session day Thursday and Friday.
- Metuchen: Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week.
- Winslow Township: Early dismissal schedule for remainder of the week.
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.
