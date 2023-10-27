School Bus, SUV Collide Head-On In Paramus

A Paramus EMS ambulance crew took the driver of the Nissan Kicks subcompact to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the crash on East Midland Avenue at From Road shortly before 7:30 a.m. Oct. 27.

The school bus driver was OK.

Paramus Fire Engine Company #1 tended to a crash-related fluid spill.

Responding Paramus police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Belfie's Towing removed the SUV. Nutchies took care of the school bus.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

