SCAM ALERT: 'Citizens Behind The Badge' Isn't Legit Police Fundraiser, Authorities Warn

A group called “Citizens Behind the Badge” trolls for victims through letters that seek “permission” to list the recipient as “a strong supporter of your local police who are helping to keep the [your town name] area safe.”

You're offered a decal that says “I Stand With My Local Police,” which they say you can proudly display “on your car, a window in your home, or in a prominent location for all to see.”

Just one more thing…. (here it comes):

“CITIZENS BEHIND THE BADGE relies on donations from supporters, like you, to show police officers they have the overwhelming support of Americans and to provide them with the resources they need to keep our neighborhoods safe.

“ CITIZENS BEHIND THE BADGE receives no government funding. So your faithful support is needed to increase our national outreach to rebuild support of our police. An[d] that will lead to America's neighborhoods becoming more safe.

“Please just contribute what you can to help us make sure our police are adequately funded so they can do their job effectively and safely.”

DON’T FALL FOR IT, Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard Jarvis warned.

“It is a direct scam,” the chief said.

“Citizens Behind the Badge” is based in McLean, Virginia and is NOT registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the IRS, according to Charity Navigator.

“Lyndhurst Police Benevolent Association Local #202 may solicit donations on a yearly basis,” Jarvis said, “but no police agency is affiliated with Citizens Behind the Badge.”

His department – and every other public law enforcement agency around – doesn’t solicit donations via mail, the chief said.

“We strongly encourage residents to do their research about an organization before making donations,” he added.

