Sammi Sweetheart, Ex-BF Ronnie Ortiz Magro Captured Filming With 'Jersey Shore' Cast (Video)

The two, whose tumultuous relationship was captured at the height of "Jersey Shore" mania in the early 2010s, were spotted walking together in a TikTok video while filming "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" in Tucson, AZ.

Sweetheart, whose real name is Sammi Giancola, is seen with her new boyfriend Justin May, while Ortiz-Magro is several rows behind them, toting luggage.

Footage posted to Instagram show the crew at HighWire Tucson, a local bar, and dining at Charro Steak & Del Rey.

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro split in 2016 after a seven year on and off again relationship, documented for years at the iconic Seaside Heights house.

Ortiz-Magro had a daughter in Ariana in 2018 while Giancola got engaged to Christian Biscardi before breaking up in 2021. He left the show in 2021, following domestic violence charges.

Sam earlier this year announced she'd be returning to the show, and on a recently episode was captured saying: "I mean, I can co-exist [with Ron]... I'm at a different place in my life."

