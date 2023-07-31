Fair 79°

Saddle Brook Firefighters Limit Damage From Kitchen Blaze

Saddle Brook firefighters quickly doused a kitchen blaze on Monday, limiting the damage.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the rear of the Congress Street home off Rochelle Parkway near westbound Route 80 shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, July 31.
Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters forced their way in and got water on the flames while searching and ventilating the home.

The fire was knocked down and under control in minutes.

The Saddle Brook Fire Department urged all citizens to use smoke detectors and to be sure to dial 911 immediately to report any emergencies.

