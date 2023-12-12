Rutgers Suspends Students For Justice In Palestine

The interim suspension of the group was based on multiple complaints of violating university policy, including disruption of classes, meals, and studying students; improper behavior by campus guests, and inappropriate use of space, according to a letter Monday, Dec. 10 from the Office of Student Affairs.

There were also allegations of vandalism to the Rutgers Business School, the letter says.

SJP is prohibited from participating in any university activity and promoting programs without permission from the student affairs office while suspended. Violations will lead to harsher punishments, the letter says.

Officials did not further detail the claims, however, a letter this week by Jewish Federation CEO Dov Ben-Shimon says SJP has repeatedly threatened and harassed Jewish students.

Ben-Shimon further said that SJP called Hamas's massacre of Israel "justified" and that pro-Palestinian students occupied the university's business school, "interfering with students’ access to their education."

Meanwhile, SJP said its Instagram page has been suspended on "multiple occasions due to censorship."

Columbia and GW also recently suspended SJP.

