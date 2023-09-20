'Rutgers Royalty': Basketball Legend Phil Sellers Dies At 69

Sellers is the all-time leader in points scored and rebounds at the school and captained the famous Final Four team that went undefeated in the regular season and was ranked fourth in the country.

The school retired Sellers' #12 jersey in 1988 and he was inducted into the Rutgers Hall of Fame in 1993.

Following his collegiate career, Sellers played one season for the Detroit Pistons and was an assistant coach for the Scarlet Knights.

On May 24, Phil was rushed to Mountainside Medical Center with severe stomach pain and was quickly diagnosed with an intestinal perforation. An emergency life saving surgery was performed that day.

It was later discovered he had suffered a dangerous buildup of fluid in his lungs, which required another emergency surgery, performed on May 26.

Sellers had recently undergone two major surgeries and his children set up a fundraiser, which raised more than $117,000.

Friends and fans alike had been rallying for Sellers.

"I attended Rutgers when Phil played," Karen Andrews said at the time. "Phil and the team were fantastic!!! What an exciting time for sports at Rutgers. Come on Rutgers community give back to a guy that gave us so much. My prayers are with you Phil."

