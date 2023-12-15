Fair 29°

Rutgers Pro-Palestinian Group Stages Protest Amid Suspension

A pro-Palestinian group at Rutgers University staged a protest after being suspended from the school earlier this week.

SJP protests at Rutgers.

 Photo Credit: sjprutgersnb Instagram
Cecilia Levine
Students for Justice in Palestine took to the steps of a building on campus, chanting "Free, free Palestine," and, "Israel is a racist state," on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Officials cited complaints of violating university policy, including disruption of classes, meals, and studying students; improper behavior by campus guests, and inappropriate use of space, in announcing SJP's suspension.

There were also allegations of vandalism to the Rutgers Business School, the letter says.

On Monday, Dec. 11, the DOE's civil rights office added Rutgers to its list of Open Title VI Shared Ancestry Investigations, however, the nature of the investigation is unclear.

