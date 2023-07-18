Rush-Hour Baby Born At Lincoln Tunnel Entrance With Help From Port Authority Police

Responding to an emergency call at the Lincoln Tunnel toll plaza shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, July 17, PAPD Officer Timothy Jozefczyk was met by a panicked driver who said his partner was in labor and bleeding, authority Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

Jozefczyk talked Maria Marin through it, telling her to keep pushing, Valens said, and within three minutes a healthy boy had been born.

Kylian Aaron Guallpa Castano weighed in at six pounds, nine ounces for those at home who are counting.

Officer Evan Butt -- a former FDNY medic with four deliveries under his belt -- helped collect the afterbirth and clamp the umbilical cord while awaiting the EMTs, Valens said.

Mother and child were then taken to a nearby hospital, she said.

“We are so grateful that they were there and that everyone is healthy," said the proud papa, Nestor Guallpa. "Seeing the officers work carefully and [knowing] what they were doing was amazing. They’re our heroes."

