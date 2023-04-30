Running On Empty: High-Speed Route 46 Pursuit Ends With Gasless Long Island Driver In Custody

Jessy Sainteloi, 25, of Uniondale was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic at high speed on the westbound highway in an Acura ILX when Little Falls Police Officer Matt Yannuzzi tried to pull him over Thursday night, April 27.

The vehicle had no rear license plate and a temporary registration taped to the rear window, Sgt. Ryan J. Hoyt said.

Sainteloi tried to shake the officer by cutting across the Routes 23/80 stretch of the spaghetti bowl in Wayne as he continued heading west, the sergeant said.

Speeds exceeded 100 miles an hour at the time, responders said.

Santeloi exited the highway at Plymouth Street in Fairfield before taking a left onto Horseneck Road, Hoyt said.

He then began passing other vehicles on the wrong side of the road, prompting Yannuzzi to drop back out of concern for public safety, Hoyt said.

Officers from Fairfield and Montville began pursuing the sedan as Santeloi started heading back east a short time later.

Police from Montville and Wayne sezied Santeloi after the Acura -- now out of gas -- stopped on the service road to southbound Route 23, the sergeant said.

Yannuzzi and Little Falls Sgt. Jon Cespedes took custody of Stanteloi and had the sedan impounded so a search warrant could be obtained, he said.

No one was injured in the pursuit and no damage was caused to any vehicles, Hoyt said.

Santeloi -- who was believed to be staying with people in Newark -- was charged with eluding, reckless driving, failing to stop for police, speeding, tailgating and making unsafe lane changes, among other offenses.

He was then turned over to Montville police as charges from various participating jurisdictions -- which also include Lincoln Park, Fairfield and Wayne -- began to mount.

Santeloi was being held in the Morris County Jail pending first court appearances in various jurisdictions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.