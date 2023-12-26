Fog/Mist 47°

Diesel Tank Dislodges, Hits Car In Messy Crash That Closed Route 80 For Hours: Police

A Freightliner driver was hospitalized after being rear-ended by an SUV in a crash that closed a portion of Route 80 closed for several hours on Tuesday morning, Dec. 26, state police said.

NJSP

NJSP

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred on the westbound side near milepost 22.4 in Allamuchy just before 8 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair told Daily Voice.

A Chevy SUV lost control and rear-ended the tractor-trailer, causing its tank, which was carrying diesel fuel, to come loose and hit a Subaru passenger vehicle, McNair said.

The Freightliner driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The Subaru occupants were unharmed, the Trooper added.

The crash shut down two of four right lanes, which remained closed as of 10:45 a.m.:

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

