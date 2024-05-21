Route 46 DWI Driver's Passenger Cuts Himself Out Of Seatbelt Of Police Car: Cops

A Mount Olive officer was on routine patrol around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18 when he saw a gray Ford F-150 traveling east on at a slow rate of speed, with only one working headline, the department said in a news release.

As Smith followed the pickup truck, they passed two other patrol vehicles on that were stopped in the right Lane of travel on a different call for service. The pickup, driven by Idelsi Arguetaportillo, 41, of Flanders, nearly struck the patrol cars before changing lanes to go around them, Mount Olive police said.

Smith initiated a motor vehicle stop of the truck near East Forrest Road, where Smith smelled alcohol on Arguetaportillo and noted that he appeared to be impaired, police said.

Arguetaportillo's passenger, Alisandro Rodriguez, 42, of Netcong, had an open bottle of liquor at his feet, police said. Arguetaportillo was asked to get out of his vehicle where he refused field sobriety testing, and was subsequently placed under arrest. Rodriguez was also intoxicated, and the officers determined that he needed a ride to his residence for his safety.

Once Rodriguez was secured in a patrol vehicle, he took out a pocket knife and cut through the seatbelt, according to police. Rodriguez was removed from the vehicle, handcuffed, and was placed under arrest. Both parties were transported to police headquarters.

Arguetaportillo was charged with DWI, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, maintenance of lamps, and failure to change lanes for emergency vehicles. Rodriguez was charged with criminal mischief, possession of weapons for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of weapons. Both men were released to a sober party pending court hearings.

