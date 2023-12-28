Route 4 Stabbing: Manhunt On For Road Rage Driver Who Fled

Both drivers were headed east on the highway when they got into a dispute and exited their vehicles in front of the Popeye's around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

The victim, who was driving a van, was stabbed twice in the back and slashed once on the arm, the chief said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't immediately considered life-threatening.

Witnesses described the assailant who fled as medium-skinned and possibly Hispanic, Guidetti said.

The BMW didn't have a front license plate, they noted.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence as Paramus police interviewed witnesses and reviewed area surveillance video. A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert also was issued in the region.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could led to the assailant or his car is asked to contact the Paramus PD: (201) 262-3400.

