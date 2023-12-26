Fog/Mist 47°

Route 3 Pedestrian Killed On Christmas

Investigators were trying to determine what a 31-year-old Passaic man who was struck and killed on Route 3 on Christmas Day was doing on the highway.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Randy Rafael Reyes Duran was struck by a Tesla near Passaic Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a brief announcement on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, they said, adding that the driver remained there.

"At this point there's no idea why he was on the highway," one investigator said. "It wasn't suicide or anything like that."

ANYONE who might have witnessed the fatal crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the Clifton Police Department at 973-470-5900.  

