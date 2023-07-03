Overcast 88°

Understaffed Route 17 Starbucks Temporarily Closed As Temps, Tempers Flare

In just 15 minutes, about a dozen frustrated would-be Starbucks customers walked back to their cars upon learning that a Route 17 was temporarily closed due to shortstaffing on Monday, July 3.

Starbucks on the northbound side of Route 17 in Rochelle Park remains closed until 4 p.m. Monday, July 3 due to shortstaffing, employees said.
Employees at the Route 17 N. location in Rochelle Park announced just after lunch that the store would be closing and not reopening until 4 p.m.

A sign hung on the locked, front doors saying that the drive-thru remained open. 

With temps hovering just under 90 degrees, that was little consolation to disappointed customers looking for a respite from the heat, 

According to an intrepid source at the scene, 13 people attempted to enter the restaurant in a 20-minute span.

"They all try opening the locked doors, peer inside, mumble something under their breath out of frustration and walk away," a source told Daily Voice.

