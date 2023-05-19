ROUTE 17 ROLLOVER: Driver, 21, Hospitalized, Summonsed

Northbound Route 17 was closed from Moonachie Avenue for about two hours after the Dodge and a BMW M34 collided just south of Franklin Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Police Lt. John Behr said.

The Charger driver -- who lives in Mays Landing -- got out under his own steam and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that the lieutenant said weren't considered life-threatening.

He received a summons for reckless driving, Behr said.

Two other vehicle occupants were cleared by medics. Belfi's Towing removed both vehicles.

Firefighters from Hasbrouck Heights and Wood-Ridge responded along with a BLS unit from Holy Name Medical Center and an ALS unit from HUMC.

Wood-Ridge and Carlstadt police assisted with traffic.

